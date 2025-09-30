Today’s Alankaram: Sri Durga Devi Avataram

Vijayawada: On the ninth day of the ongoing Dasara Sharannavaratri celebrations at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, Goddess Kanaka Durga will bless devotees in the divine form of Sri Durga Devi Avataram on the auspicious occasion of Ashvayuja Shuddha Ashtami (Durgashtami) on September 30 (Tuesday).

In this form, the goddess is worshipped as the destroyer of evil and protector of dharma. According to legend, she slew the demon Durgamasura, the world-conqueror, and emerged as Durga herself on the sacred hill of Indrakeeladri. The chant “Durge Durgati Naashani” is believed to bring auspiciousness and drive away misfortune.

Devotees believe that worshipping Durga Devi on Durgashtami night removes bad fortune, grants good luck, and bestows divine protection. The darshan of Sri Durga, who embodies all deities and is revered as the fearless, all-powerful, and all-pervading Goddess, is considered supremely beneficial.