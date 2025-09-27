Today’s Alankaram: Sri Lalitha Tripurasundari Devi Avataram

Vijayawada: Aspart of the ongoing Dasara Sharannavaratri celebrations at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Vijayawada, Goddess Kanaka Durga Devi will be adorned as Sri Lalitha Tripurasundari Devi Avataram on the sixth day, Ashvayuja Panchami, Saturday (September 27).

On this day, the Goddess is revered as the Lord of Chakra and the embodiment of the five divine powers. Devotees believe that worshipping her in this form brings blessings of prosperity, wisdom, and fulfilment.

In this sacred Alankaram, Sri Lalitha Tripurasundari Devi appears with a divine smile, radiating compassion and affection. Holding a sugarcane in her hand, she is depicted as Mahakameswaranka, accompanied by Goddesses Sri Lakshmi and Sri Saraswathi, who stand on either side offering garlands. While the Supreme Lord is worshipped as Mahakameswara, Sri Amma is venerated as Mahatripurasundari Devi, showering devotees with grace and auspiciousness.