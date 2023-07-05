Today's Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News 05-07-2023

1. Vijayawada: Aries Agro Limited Managing Director Dr Rahul Mirchandani said millets play a very important role in the country and are getting popular among the people in recent years. He said the year 2023 has been announced as the international year of millets. He said Aries Agro Limited organised a workshop at Rajendra Nagar in Hyderabad for three days from July 1 to 3. Read More

2. Kurnool: After giving shock to the consumers with the highest rates, the tomato prices came down to Rs 110 per kg on Tuesday at Adoni market. Normally tomato is the main vegetable used in almost all curries. But due to the skyrocketing prices, middle class and common people stopped purchasing them. Read More

3. Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam School of Engineering and Technology (SoET) in association with Board of Community Development through Education (BCDE) has organised an orientation session on ‘Learning Improvement’ programme here on Tuesday. Read More

4. Visakhapatnam: In a concrete measure to prevent and control the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) embarks on an endeavour of releasing Gambusia fish, known to be a mosquito killer, into water bodies. Read More

5. Kadapa (YSR district): Even after four days, the death 11-year-old student Mamidisetty Sohith remains a mystery. Police took up investigation over the incident, collected some clues through CCTV footage and enquiring school staff and students. Read More



