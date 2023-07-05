Tomato prices shoot up to Rs 140 per kg

Kurnool: After giving shock to the consumers with the highest rates, the tomato prices came down to Rs 110 per kg on Tuesday at Adoni market.

Normally tomato is the main vegetable used in almost all curries. But due to the skyrocketing prices, middle class and common people stopped purchasing them.

A law student Andela Meena, told The Hans India, that Kurnool district is famous for cultivating tomatoes. She said that tomato farmers through their product on the road, as they didn’t get minimum price. Sometimes, they have to sell the vegetable for Rs 1 or Rs 2 per kg, she added.

She further said that not only tomatoes, price of green chilies also increased tremendously.

One kg green chilli is being sold at Rs 140. Not only the prices of these vegetables, prices of all other vegetables, like brinjal, bitter gourd, cauliflower, cabbage, carrot, potatoes, onions, besides green leafs are also being sold from Rs 40 to Rs 60. She urged the government to supply tomatoes and other vegetables by setting special counters on subsidy rates or sell them through fair price shops.