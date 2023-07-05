Anti-Malaria Drive: Gambusia fish to be released into water bodies

Visakhapatnam: In a concrete measure to prevent and control the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) embarks on an endeavour of releasing Gambusia fish, known to be a mosquito killer, into water bodies.

The onset of monsoon calls for an intense preparation for guarding the public from getting affected with malaria, dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases.

In line with this, the corporation intends to release Gambusia fish into water bodies as it would feed on the mosquito larvae in the wells that breed in freshwater.

The release of the fish will be along with other regular preventive measures taken by the corporation, including fogging, spraying, conducting anti-larval operation, following dry days and maintaining sanitation.

As a part of its efforts to control mosquito breeding, the health department annually carries a door-to-door survey in vulnerable neighbourhoods. The officials concerned will not just build awareness about keeping the surroundings clean and free of stagnated water in any container among the public but also exhort them to observe dry days to prevent mosquito breeding.

Sharing details of the endeavour, Municipal Commissioner C M Saikanth Varma, says, “As many as 20 lakh Gambusia fish would be released into water bodies to curb mosquito menace. Dedicated focus would be paid on controlling vector-borne diseases. In addition, special attention would be laid on maintaining sanitation across the wards. A survey will be carried out to identify vulnerable localities as well.”

For the past few years, Visakhapatnam has been registering the highest number of malaria and dengue cases in Andhra Pradesh.

Despite the concerted efforts made by the departments concerned, desired results continue to be elusive. One of the reasons for it is staff shortage. As prevention is better than cure, the corporation plans to release Gambusia fish into the water bodies and help prevent breeding of mosquitoes to a substantial extent possible.