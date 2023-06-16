Today's Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News 16-06-2023

1. Vijayawada: Seeking reduction in electricity charges and withdrawal of the decision to fix smart meters to households, CPI conducted a roundtable with the leaders of all parties here on Thursday. CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao, TDP Politburo member Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju and other leaders participated in the meeting along with CPI State secretary K Rama Krishna, who presided over the meeting. Read More

2. Tirupati: A seven-member high profile delegation from the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), which included Kaoru Shiraishi, Director General (Chennai), Takehiko Furukawa, Director General (Ahmedabad), Taku Hiroki, Director (New Delhi) and others visited Sri City on Wednesday. Read More

3. Narasaraopet: TDP State vice-president Prattipati Pulla Rao alleged that Medical and Health Minister Vidadala Rajini is encouraging and supporting gambling in the constituency. Read More

4. Rajamahendravaram: Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan appealed to the people to give his party a chance to rule by trusting him. Addressing the public at Chebrolu in Pithapuram constituency on Thursday night, he said that he will achieve Golden Andhra Pradesh if he was given a chance. After assessing his work for two years, people can recall him, if they did not like his working style. He also stated that he will step down voluntarily if people do not like his performance as Chief Minister. Read More

5. Guntur: To check road accidents and violations of norms, the Road Transport Authority (RTA) has intensified checkings in the backdrop of reopening of educational institutions after summer vacation. Read More



