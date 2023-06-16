Rajamahendravaram: Pawan urges people to give him one chance

Rajamahendravaram: Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan appealed to the people to give his party a chance to rule by trusting him. Addressing the public at Chebrolu in Pithapuram constituency on Thursday night, he said that he will achieve Golden Andhra Pradesh if he was given a chance. After assessing his work for two years, people can recall him, if they did not like his working style. He also stated that he will step down voluntarily if people do not like his performance as Chief Minister.

Pawan Kalyan urged everyone to take part in politics regardless of their good intentions. “If conscious people do not participate in politics, anarchy will prevail,” he stated.

During the Janavani programme held at Pithapuram on Thursday, Pawan informed that Janavani was born from some real incidents when the YSRCP harassed some people for abusing government systems for raising issues and focusing on problems. He received as many as 134 applications from various communities on this occasion.

Later addressing the media, Pawan Kalyan said that Varahi Vijaya Yatra was undertaken to bring change in the AP politics. He criticised that leaders here are irresponsible and indulging in caste politics leaving the development of the State, even though the State was divided and our region is suffering economically due to many losses. Stating that we should have regional unity and development of Andhra should be the only goal, he appealed the leaders of political parties to leave caste differences and to strive for the development.

The JSP chief expressed grief as there are no industries and jobs in Andhra Pradesh and electricity charges have been increased. Everyone is condemning the rulers for messing up people’s lives. He assured that the complaints received in Janavani will be sent to the respective departments and efforts will be made to solve them.

Pawan Kalyan has made it clear that he is doing serious politics and never abused anyone in inappropriate way. He said that he is working for a good change as committed. JSP leaders Nadendla Manohar, Kandula Durgesh, and others accompanied Pawan Kalyan.

On Thursday evening, Pawan Kalyan met farmers as part of the field visit to Chebrolu village in Pithapuram constituency. He enquired about the hardships experienced in Rabi paddy selling, the arrears due from the government and the difficulties faced in the present Kharif season cultivation.