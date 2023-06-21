Today's Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News 21-06-2023

1. Tirupati : The Odisha chair of National Sanskrit University organised Jagannatha Rath Yatra in the campus on Tuesday with spiritual fervour and gaiety. Lord Jagannath along with Balabhadra and Subhadra were taken out in a chariot in a procession. Read More

2. Visakhapatnam : TDP former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy made it clear that he will not hesitate to go to jail as he strongly opposes any move taken against Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala.

3. Venkatagiri (SPSR Nellore district) : The TDP is committed to SC categorisation in the interest of providing social justice to the Madiga community, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said on Tuesday.

4. Kakinada : Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan appealed to the Muslim community not to think that anyone who has an alliance with BJP is 'anti-Muslim'. He interacted with the community here on Tuesday as part of his Varahi tour. "Muslims voted to YSRCP last time with this opinion. This is wrong.

5. Vijayawada : Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with the top-ranking Class 10 and Intermediate students here on Tuesday and enquired about their welfare during the presentation of Jagananna Animutyalu Awards.




