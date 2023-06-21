Venkatagiri: Nara Lokesh extends support to SC categorisation

Venkatagiri (SPSR Nellore district) : The TDP is committed to SC categorisation in the interest of providing social justice to the Madiga community, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said on Tuesday.

As part of his ongoing Yuva Galam Padayatra, the TDP leader visited the villages Rapuru and Jorepalle in Venkatagiri constituency and received representations from the people.

While responding to the plea of Madiga community of providing one MLA seat to Madigas in Nellore district, the TDP leader said that he will take the responsibility of giving priority to the community people in politics.

Speaking to Dalits at Rapuru, the TDP leader has pointed out that Dalits had played a crucial role in bringing the YSRCP to power in 2019 elections.

Instead of uplifting the living standards of Dalits, Jagan Mohan Reddy betrayed them by cancelling as many as 27 welfare schemes which existed during the TDP rule, he said. Even the scheme which was meant for Dalits to pursue higher education abroad was withdrawn, Lokesh regretted.

He said that all the 27 welfare schemes would be restored after the TDP returns to power in 2024 elections.

The TDP leader responded positively to a plea by the villagers at Jorepalle who had sought a 2-km road in the forest from Venkatagiri to Sidhavaram cross road which will reduce the distance to Tirupati.

Venkatagiri MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy who was suspended by the YSRCP also participated in the Padayatra. He said a majority of YSRCP activists in Venkatagiri constituency joined the TDP during the last few days. More will join the TDP before the conclusion of Lokesh’s Padayatra in Venkatagiri constituency, he said.

Anam said that he would extensively campaign in the entire Nellore district to see that Chandrababu Naidubecomes the Chief Minister again in 2024.