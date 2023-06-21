Vijayawada: CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy interacts with top rankers, orders help to needy students

Vijayawada : Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with the top-ranking Class 10 and Intermediate students here on Tuesday and enquired about their welfare during the presentation of Jagananna Animutyalu Awards.

On learning of the family problems of two students, the Chief Minister has shown his generosity and instructed the officials to take necessary action.

A Class 10 girl student told him that her mother has been suffering from lung cancer. The Chief Minister directed the officials to extend necessary medical treatment to the girl’s mother.

Another top ranker informed the Chief Minister that he had become a loner after his caretaker teacher was transferred to a different place. “After the death of my parents, the teacher has been taking care of me, now the teacher has been transferred, there is no one to look after me,” the student informed him.

Moved by the student’s plight, the Chief Minister directed the officials to take necessary steps to take care of him.

He posed for group photos with the top rankers and exchanged views with them on the use of IFPs in classrooms. He asked the students to share their opinions with the officials on the use of IFPs and how best they could be benefitted through digital teaching. Along with the Chief Minister, the rankers watched a specially arranged demonstration on the use of IFPs and learning techniques in augmented reality.