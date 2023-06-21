  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirupati: Spiritual fervour marks Jagannath Rath Yatra in National Sanskrit University

Tirupati: Spiritual fervour marks Jagannath Rath Yatra in National Sanskrit University
x

NSU Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy along with others pulling the chariot of Lord Jagannatha, Balabhadra and Subhadra in Tirupati on Tuesday

Highlights

The Odisha chair of National Sanskrit University organised Jagannatha Rath Yatra in the campus on Tuesday with spiritual fervour and gaiety.

Tirupati : The Odisha chair of National Sanskrit University organised Jagannatha Rath Yatra in the campus on Tuesday with spiritual fervour and gaiety. Lord Jagannath along with Balabhadra and Subhadra were taken out in a chariot in a procession.

As part of the rituals, Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy took the replica of the golden broom stick and cleansed around the chariot.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the blessings of Lord Jagannath will always be showered on the University which would help in its development.

Registrar Commander Challa Venkateswar, Academic Affairs Dean Prof TV Raghavacharyulu, Dean of Students Welfare Prof RG Tripathy, faculty and non-teaching faculty of the university, students and denizens took part in this programme and pulled the chariot. The entire programme was coordinated by Director of Odisha chair Dr Gyanaranja Panda.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X