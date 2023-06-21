Tirupati: Spiritual fervour marks Jagannath Rath Yatra in National Sanskrit University

Tirupati : The Odisha chair of National Sanskrit University organised Jagannatha Rath Yatra in the campus on Tuesday with spiritual fervour and gaiety. Lord Jagannath along with Balabhadra and Subhadra were taken out in a chariot in a procession.

As part of the rituals, Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy took the replica of the golden broom stick and cleansed around the chariot.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the blessings of Lord Jagannath will always be showered on the University which would help in its development.

Registrar Commander Challa Venkateswar, Academic Affairs Dean Prof TV Raghavacharyulu, Dean of Students Welfare Prof RG Tripathy, faculty and non-teaching faculty of the university, students and denizens took part in this programme and pulled the chariot. The entire programme was coordinated by Director of Odisha chair Dr Gyanaranja Panda.