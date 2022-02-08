Tollywood celebrities along with Chiranjeevi to meet YS Jagan on February 10

Andhra Pradesh cinematography minister Perni Nani met Chief Minister YS Jagan on the issue of an increase in movie tickets and discussed the study done by the Government Committee. They discussed the minimum and maximum prices of movie tickets and the problems of movie theater owners. It seems that a report is almost ready on the ticket issue. On the other hand, on the 10th of this month, along with Chiranjeevi, the Tollywood biggies will meet CM Jagan. The CMO is likely to decide on ticket prices in consultation with movie celebrities.



Recently, the issue of movie ticket prices has become a hot topic in the Telugu states in the AP. Many film heroes and producers have urged the government to take action as prices are low. The state government has appointed a committee to study this. The committee completed its study on pricing and prepared a report on the extent to which ticket prices should be increased in rural and urban areas, as well as on how much ticket rates should be affordable to both the public and the film industry. The minister explained the contents of the report to CM Jagan.

In addition, Nani brought to the attention of the CM over the study conducted by the Committee on Infrastructure in theaters and food 0rices in the Canteen. In this context, the film industry will meet Chief Minister YS Jagan on the 10th of this month. In particular, the issue of raising movie ticket prices will be discussed at this meeting. In addition, the government's contribution to the film industry, including the problems faced by theater owners, will be discussed.