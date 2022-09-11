Tollywood Rebel Star Krishnam Raju passes away, political leaders mourn the death

Tollywood Rebel Star Krishnam Raju (83) was suffering from illness for some time breathed his last on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment at AIG Hospital. Born on 20 January 1940 in Mogalthur, West Godavari district, he made his entry as a Tollywood hero with the movie Chilaka Gorinka in 1966 and went on to act in 200 movies. Krishnam Raju Served as Union Minister during Vajpayee's regime.



Andhra Pradesh political leaders mourned the death of senior actor and former Union minister Krishnam Raju. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said that the death of the rebel star has caused a lot of pain, BJP Andhra Pradesh president Somu Veerraju has declared that they are deeply shocked. "Apart from being a typical actor, he also worked as a Union Minister and worked for the development of Andhra Pradesh," Somu said. On this occasion, he expressed his deepest condolences to the family members.









The AP general secretary of the party, S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, said that the death of Krishna Raju is a great loss to the film industry as well as to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"The death of eminent actor and former Union Minister Mr. Krishnan Raju has left us shocked. Krishnan Raju, who was admired in various roles as an actor, served the people with honesty in politics as well. His death is a great loss to the Telugu land. I pray to God to rest his soul in peace and convey my deepest condolences to his family members." Chandrababu Naidu tweeted.







