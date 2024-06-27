Tomato to be sold at Rs 50 a kg

Rajamahendravaram : District in-charge collector N Tej Bharat said that the prices of vegetables in the market have increased due to seasonal conditions. But for the benefit of the consumers, as per the orders of the state government, a kilo of tomatoes has been made available at a subsidy of Rs 50 through the six Rythu Bazaars of the district.

On Wednesday, he lunched the selling of tomatoes at subsidised prices in the Rythu Bazaar at the Arts College. Tej Bharat said that two days ago, a meeting was held with the officials of the coordination departments, and the price control procedure was discussed.

He said that five metric tons of tomatoes were imported to the district from Punganur. Grade one tomatoes are sold at Rs 50 per kg.

He said that the areas where vegetables are supplied will be identified and the goods available from there will be brought to the district.