Tomatoes at 50-a-kg at Rythu Bazaars from today

Tomatoes at 50-a-kg at Rythu Bazaars from today
Highlights

Guntur: Following instructions of the government, the Agriculture Marketing Department will sell the tomatoes at Rs 50-a-kg through the Rythu bazaars from Tuesday.

The officials of the Agriculture Marketing Department will procure tomatoes from Rayalaseema districts or where tomatoes are available at low prices and sell them through the Rythu Bazaars.

If tomatoes are purchased for more than Rs 50-a-kg, that amount will be subsidized by the government. The government took this decision in the backdrop of increased tomato prices in the market.

Agriculture minister K Atchannaidu conducted a meeting with the Special Chief Secretary, Agriculture B Rajasekhar and other officials of Agriculture Marketing at the Secretariat and issued instructions to this effect on Monday.

At present tomatoes are being sold at Rs 80-a-kg in the open market. Retailers are selling at Rs 100-a-kg. Though tomato prices hiked, quality tomatoes are not available in the market. The decision of the government will give relief to the consumers to some extent.

