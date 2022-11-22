Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Narasannapet of Srikakulam district on Wednesday and will start a program of distribution of land title documents to the farmers of the villages whose survey has been completed

2. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that it will move in a west-westerly direction on Tuesday and move towards South Coastal Andhra and North Tamil Nadu.

3. Godavari Conservation Samithi president TK Visweswara Reddy's relay hunger strike demanding the prevention of pollution caused by mixing chemical wastewater in Godavari, is garnering support from many leaders across parties.

4. Says people who forcibly brought for CM meeting at Narsapuram left midway

5. Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala handed over the 'Best Marine District' award to District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu at a program held in Daman on Monday to mark the World Fisheries Day.











