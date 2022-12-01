Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. Bhargav Kumar Reddy from Gollapally in the Penukonda Mandal of Sri Satyasai district has bagged a job in Qualcomm Multi International Company with a whopping salary of Rs.1.70 crores

2. Veerabrahmam says the move is aimed to ease congestion for accommodation in Tirumala Says the new system will be helpful to devotees as they could stay at Madhavam which is close to the bus station and railway station and leave for Tirumala early morning directly for darshan

3. The works will be completed by February 2025: SCR GM Upgradation works are taken up to meet the passengers' requirements for the next 40 years

4. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had shown his generosity during his visit here on Wednesday. Hameeda, the mother of Mohammad Ali who was suffering from a chronic ailment, brought him to the venue where the Chief Minister arrived to disburse Jagananna Vidya Deevana.

5. Supervue mobile App connects hotels and lodges with the control room It aids in getting notifications of the suspects and intensifying surveillance Anakapalli district police say that the App will help in bringing down the crime rate



