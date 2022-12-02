Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. Andhra Pradesh TDP national president and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu entered the Nidadavolu constituency as part of the Idhem Kharma Mana Rastraniki program launched by the TDP

2. Gannavaram MLA Dr. Vallabhaneni Vamsimohan asked the DGP to take action against the TDP leaders and a section of media who are falsely spreading rumors that he is involved in the Sankalpa Siddhi eCart India Private Limited scam.

3. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday released a forecast for the impact of winter in the country from December to February.

4. Seeks sources of income for purchase of 30.83-acre land worth Rs 52.42 lakh by Renukamma in 2020 The notice was first serviced on Oct 31, but following no response from her, the officials send another notice with 90 days time while temporarily attaching the property

5. President Draupadi Murmu would be visiting Andhra Pradesh on December 4 and 5. Scheduled to lay the foundation for Rs 2013-cr development works To participate in the navy parade; to have darshan of Lord Balaji



