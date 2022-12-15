Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

Andhra Pradesh News Updates

1. TTD Chairman, YSRCP Regional Coordinator YV Subba Reddy said that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will soon lay the foundation stone for Bhogapuram International Airport and Adani Data Center.





2. As the auspicious month of Dhanurmasam is commencing at 6.12 pm on December 16, Andal Sri Godai Tiruppavai will be recited in the place of Suprabhatam - the awakening Seva of Lord inside Tirumala temple from December 17 till January 14, 2023





3. Vigilance and Enforcement sleuths along with the Deputy Tahsildar (Civil supplies) and Revenue department officials on Wednesday conducted raids on the illegal stock points of Public Distribution System (PDS) in Allagadda and seized around 390 quintals of rice.





4. Advocate General S Sriram apologized to the High Court here on Wednesday on the letter issued by the State government transferring the personnel of the Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunal (APAT) who are on deputation to the High Court without consulting the High Court.





5. Director General of Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) Abhay Bhakre says AP is one of the best performing States in the area of energy efficiency in the country



























