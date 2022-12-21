Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. On the occasion of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the YSRCP cadre made grand arrangements to organize large-scale service programs in two Telugu states and other states and abroad on Wednesday. As a part of this, saplings will be planted in all the constituencies followed by a donation of food, and clothes to the poor and a donation of fruits to patients in hospitals. Blood donation camps will be organized in association with the Red Cross organization.





2. TTD Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi who held a meeting with the officials on promoting the Panchagavya products here on Tuesday wanted them to conduct a workshop to highlight the significance of Panchagavya products with regard to leading a healthy and stress-free life.





3. As part of the 'National Energy Conservation Week 2022,' a massive rally was organised by APEPDCL Visakhapatnam circle officials and employees from RK Beach Kalimata Temple to YMCA here on Tuesday. With the slogan 'Save Energy Save the Nation,' district collector A Mallikarjuna flagged off the rally.





4. Principal District Judge P Venkata Jyothirmayi said that candidates, who got hall-tickets for the written test conducted for recruitment in judicial department, should reach the examination centre allotted to them 90 minutes before the commencement of the exam. The entrance gates of the exam centre will be closed 15 minutes before the commencement of the test. If any candidate is late, even for a minute, they will not be allowed into the hall. She said that 39,196 candidates have applied for these examinations, which will be conducted for eight days in the combined East Godavari district.





5. Parents of other students destroy the bus belonging to the pharma company RINL employees and parents gathers at the spot and stage a protest against the company



























