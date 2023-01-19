Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News Updates Today

1. South Central Railway senior DCM Anjaneyulu revealed on Tuesday that the South Central Railway has allocated several special trains for the convenience of the passengers of Guntur Railway Division.





2. Former chairman of Mangalagiri Municipality Kandru Srinivasa Rao joined the along with his followers in the presence of party national general secretary Nara Lokesh at a programme held in Mangalagiri town on Wednesday.





3. Police registered a case against Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu for conducting YSR Sankranti Lucky Draw and selling the tickets at Sattenapalli Police Station on Wednesday.





4. "NT Rama Rao is immortal. Even after his death, he continues to live in the hearts of Telugu people. Also, he is an 'encyclopedia' of Telugu film industry," said former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu.





5. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Telugu social reformer, philosopher and poet Maha Yogi Vemana, R Mallikarjuna Rao made a painting resembling the life and teachings of Vemana



























