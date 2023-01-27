  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Top priority given for development, welfare of poor

District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu receiving guard of honour at Police Parade Grounds in Nellore on Thursday
x

District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu receiving guard of honour at Police Parade Grounds in Nellore on Thursday

Highlights

District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said that the government is giving top priority to all-round development and welfare of the villages besides transparency in implementation of schemes

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said that the government is giving top priority to all-round development and welfare of the villages besides transparency in implementation of schemes.

Hoisting the national flag at Police parade grounds and receiving guard of honour from police and NCC cadets to mark Republic Day celebrations, he said through the system of volunteers in rural and urban areas of the district, fruits of the welfare were delivered to all eligible people at their doorsteps.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy implementing many schemes under navaratnalu through the village and ward secretariat system for the poor. On R-Day celebrations, tableaux of the forest department, housing department, medical and health department, micro irrigation, Panchayat Raj, District Rural Development Agency, Samagra Shiksha, ITDA, women and child welfare and fire departments impressed the participants. Later the Collector handed over certificates of appreciation to 705 employees who rendered outstanding service in the district.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X