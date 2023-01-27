Top priority given for development, welfare of poor

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said that the government is giving top priority to all-round development and welfare of the villages besides transparency in implementation of schemes.

Hoisting the national flag at Police parade grounds and receiving guard of honour from police and NCC cadets to mark Republic Day celebrations, he said through the system of volunteers in rural and urban areas of the district, fruits of the welfare were delivered to all eligible people at their doorsteps.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy implementing many schemes under navaratnalu through the village and ward secretariat system for the poor. On R-Day celebrations, tableaux of the forest department, housing department, medical and health department, micro irrigation, Panchayat Raj, District Rural Development Agency, Samagra Shiksha, ITDA, women and child welfare and fire departments impressed the participants. Later the Collector handed over certificates of appreciation to 705 employees who rendered outstanding service in the district.