Top priority to solving problems of tribal areas

Paderu (ASR District): Alluri Sitarama Raju district collector AS Dinesh Kumar said that with the spirit of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju and with the cooperation of all, the district will be comprehensively developed.

On Thursday, the 127th birth anniversary programme of ‘Viplava Jyothi’ Alluri was held on the Collectorate premises. Collector participated as the chief guest, and said that the fame of Alluri is infinite. Every officer should feel fortunate to work in this district formed in the name of such a great man. He said that The ITDAs were set up to serve the tribals. He said that due to the efforts of officials, there has been some progress in the tribal areas. He said that problems and shortcomings should be identified and more progress should be made in terms of availability of financial and human resources.

He stated that tribal students should get rid of shyness and increase their communication skills. He said that this was achieved through yoga training in Rampachodavaram. The Collector said that steps will be taken to implement new policies in the education system for the development of students.

He said that the number of villages without road facilities in Paderu ITDA has been reduced from 2,500 to 978 as part of the efforts to complete the construction of roads in the tribal areas. The number of villages without road facility in Rampachodavaram ITDA has been reduced from 573 to 250, he said.

ITDA Project Officer V Abhishek, MP Dr Tanuja Rani, Paderu MLA M Visveswara Raju, Araku MLA R Matsya Lingam spoke. They said that more efforts should be made to prevent the problems and hardships of the people of Manyam. Former MLA Giddi Eswari also spoke. The guests paid tributes to Alluri’s idol by garlanding it. DRO B Padmavati narrated the biography of Alluri.

Cultural programmes were entertaining.

M Meghna and V Pramila won the prizes in the essay competition organised on the occasion. Sheikh Dilhari Bibi, Pangi Ellamma won prizes in drawing competitions, G Pravallika, B Naga Charanya in speech competitions.