Tourism devpt with Rs 158 crore in Nellore: Lanka Dinakar

Nellore: Both Central and State governments are committed for development of tourism sector, stated 20 Point Programme Implementation Chairman Lanka Dinakar and directed the officials to ensure for providing infrastructure facilities to attract the tourist in Nellore district.

Dinakar, who was in Nellore conducted a review meeting along with tourism department regional director Ramana Prasad and other officials here on Tuesday.

Speaking the occasion, he noted that government as part of Swarnandra and Viksit Bharath programmes both governments have proposed to develop tourism spots like Mypadu Beech and Pinakini Satyagraha Gandhi Ashramam in Indukurpet, Udayagiri Hill Port and Sri Krishna Devaraya temple in Udayagiri, Penusila Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, at Penchalakona Rapur mandal, Kanigiri Reservoir at Butchireddy Palem, Sri Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy temple etc with Rs 158 crores.

He said that proposals related to these projects are under various stages with State and Central governments.

He said that Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy is pursuing these matters at the Centre, while related to State government proposals are under consideration of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

I&PR Deputy Director P Venugopala Reddy, District planning officer Lakshmi Narasimha Rao and others were present.