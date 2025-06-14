Live
Tourism Min elated over GSI recognition to Belum Caves
Amaravati: Minister for Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh expressed delight over the inclusion of Belum Caves, a symbol of ancient culture and heritage, in the geological heritage list.
With the announcement from the Geological Survey of India (GSI), the Minister expects that the Belum Caves, located in Kolimigundla mandal of Nandyal district, with a history dating back 450 years BCE and spread over approximately 23 acres, will gain further tourist prominence.
The Minister said in a statement here on Friday that this recognition as a geological heritage site opens up opportunities for further development.
The Minister stated that Belum Caves are internationally renowned as the second-longest and the longest underground caves in India. He added that the unimaginable natural beauty hidden underground within Belum Caves not only greatly attracts tourists but also provides a refreshing experience.
The Minister explained that millions of tourists visit these caves. He assured that efforts would be made to further attract both domestic and international tourists.
He further stated that Rayalaseema boasts numerous spiritual sites and beautiful tourist destinations, including Tirumala, Ahobilam, Mahanandi, Yaganti, Srisailam, Brahmamgari Matham, Gandikota, Siddavatam, Gandi, and Horsley Hills, and all of them will be developed. Minister Durgesh expressed confidence that the tourism sector will further flourish under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.