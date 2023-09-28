Tourism spots to get facelift in Chittoor

Chittoor: District Revenue Officer R Rajasekhar on Wednesday emphasised the importance of developing tourism spots in the district in a constructive manner.

Flagging off a rally organised by the Tourism department on the occasion of World Tourism Day, he said Minister for Tourism R K Roja has instructed the authorities of Tourism department to draft an action plan for developing tourist points in the district. The DRO said that the district has several tourist spots, Kanpakam, Boyakonda, Kagallu waterfalls, Talakona, Rajulau Kota and officials have to tap their potentiality for developing the tourism in district.

Mayor B Amuda said that it was the need of hour that the present young generation should know the importance of our rich culture, values, traditions and customs. Municipal Commissioner Dr J Aruna, Nehru Yuva Kendra coordinator Pradeep and others spoke. On the occasion 2K Run was organised in which students from colleges and schools took part.