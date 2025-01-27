Tourism will flourish under P4 model: Minister Durgesh

Rajamahendravaram: Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh said that Andhra Pradesh is pursuing tourism development through the P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) model under the directive of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing the media, the minister explained plans to transform the state into a premier tourism destination within five years. Durgesh emphasised the government’s commitment to hosting national and international tourism conclaves.

The first regional conclave for North Andhra’s five districts will be held at Visakhapatnam’s Novotel Hotel, followed by another in February at Tirupati. He urged investors to participate, with 15 Memorandums of Understanding already in progress. The government has promised speedy approvals under the single-window system.

Highlighting major initiatives, he announced a Rs 500 crore riverfront tourism project in Amaravati and the Akhanda Godavari project in Rajamahendravaram, with tenders to be floated soon. The Akhanda Godavari project, costing Rs 98 crore, aims to elevate Pushkar Ghat as a spiritual hub. The Nidavolu canal bund will be developed with restaurants and resorts on either side, while boating activities will connect Rajamahendravaram’s ghats.

The state is developing tourism circuits and hubs focused on eco-tourism, wellness, heritage, religious, and adventure themes. A Rs 100 crore project for Gandikota’s modernisation and a Rs 25 crore plan for Annavaram temple have been initiated. Traditional Manduva houses in rural areas will be repurposed as tourism centres.

Durgesh highlighted the government’s incentives, such as GST concessions and reduced electricity tariffs, which have attracted investors like Taj, Oberoi, and IRCTC. A new film policy is also on the way. Efforts are underway to ensure safety standards for popular tourist destinations like Papikondalu, while sustainable eco-tourism projects are being developed in forest areas like Maredumilli.

The state’s new tourism policy for 2025-29 envisions transforming locations into anchor hubs and encouraging visitors to spend more time in these destinations, boosting local tourism and economic growth, he said.