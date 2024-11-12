Live
Just In
Toyama Prefecture of Japan to introduce courses in SV University
Minister Lokesh facilitates the MoU under which the Japan industry will start courses in six universities in the State
Tirupati: SV University Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao said that Minister for Education Nara Lokesh facilitated a MoU with Toyama Prefecture, Japan in a move to introduce world-class courses in the State. This MoU facilitates introduction of courses in six out of 18 universities in the State, including SVU.
Speaking to the media here on Monday, the V-C hailed this as a prestigious opportunity, noting that it opens doors for introducing new global courses and conducting cutting-edge research in partnership with Japan.
He added that the State budget has allocated Rs 226.38 crore to SVU this year, marking an increase of Rs 15 crore compared to the previous budget. In response, the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh, for their continued support.
The VC along with the Registrar lauded the efforts of the entire team of its cultural wing led by convenor Dr Pattipati Vivek for making the university’s iconic cultural competition, ‘Yuvatharang-24’, a great success. They praised the seamless execution of the event and extended special appreciation to all the organisers, students, faculty and non-teaching staff for their cooperation.
Director of the cultural wing Prof BV Muralidhar, Dr Pattipati Vivek, Dr Harikrishna Pakanati, Dr Kalyan, Dr Sarath Babu and others were present.