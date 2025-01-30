Traders observe bandh at JRPuram

Live
Highlights
Traders of JR Puram are opposing to roadside marking made by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and revenue officials without following due process.
Srikakulam : Traders of JR Puram are opposing to roadside marking made by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and revenue officials without following due process. They observed a bandh for a day on Wednesday. They allege that officials are making demarcation for extension of highway at JR Puram and also proposed a flyover without taking opinions of local people or pubic heaing.
