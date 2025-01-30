  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Traders observe bandh at JRPuram

Traders observe bandh at JRPuram
x

Traders stage agitation at JR Puram against marking for extension of National Highway on Wednesday

Highlights

Traders of JR Puram are opposing to roadside marking made by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and revenue officials without following due process.

Srikakulam : Traders of JR Puram are opposing to roadside marking made by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and revenue officials without following due process. They observed a bandh for a day on Wednesday. They allege that officials are making demarcation for extension of highway at JR Puram and also proposed a flyover without taking opinions of local people or pubic heaing.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick