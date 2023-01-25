Traffic advisory issued in Vijayawada on January 26 in view of Republic Day

NTR District Police Commissioner TK Rana said in a statement on Tuesday that the traffic restrictions are being imposed at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium on the 26th of this month in view of the Republic Day celebrations. These restrictions will be in effect from 7 am to 12 noon on that day.

During the restrictions, no vehicles will be allowed from Benz Circle to RTC Y Junction, from Red Circle to RTA Junction, from Shikhamani Center to Veterinary Junction. They said that only invitees will be allowed from Benz Circle to DCP Bungalow. These restrictions are being imposed for the convenience of the people.

According to traffic advisory, buses and other vehicles plying to and from RTC Y Junction to Benz Circle should follow the route of Eluru Road, Swarna palaces, Deepthi Centre, Pushpa hotel, Jammichettu Centre, Siddhartha Junction via Bandarulaku, Raghavaya Park, Pathfire Station Road, American Hospital, Masid Road, Netaji Bridge, Geethanagar, Skew Bridge. The City buses plying on route number five should reach Benz Circle from Ramavarappadu Ring via Eluru Road. Heavy and medium vehicles traveling from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam should follow Ibrahimpatnam, G. Kondur, Mylavaram, Nujiveedu, Hanuman Junction route and

Heavy and medium vehicles traveling from Visakhapatnam to Chennai should follow Hanuman Junction, Gudivada, Palmeru, Avanigadda, Raypalle, Bapatla, Chirala, Trovagunta, Ongolu route.

The vehicles traveling from Guntur to Visakhapatnam should follow the route of Budampadu, Tenali, Vemuru, Kollur, Vellathuru Junction, Penumudi Bridge, Avanigadda, Palmeru, Gudivada, Hanuman Junction. Vehicles traveling from Chennai to Hyderabad should follow the Medarametla, Addanki, Piduguralla, Nadikudi, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Narketpally routes.