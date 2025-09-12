Traffic congestion hits passengers & commuters hard at Kurnool bus stand

Kurnool: Daily commuters and residents are facing severe hardships due to persistent traffic congestion near the new bus stand in Kurnool, particularly in front of Ucon Shoppy.

The situation has reached a point where both local passengers and those arriving from rural areas are experiencing significant delays and discomfort. According to locals, buses coming from villages and different parts of the city are forced to halt while entering the bus stand, creating long queues and choking the road. Adding to the chaos, a steady stream of vehicles heading toward Ucon Shoppy further worsens the situation, leaving pedestrians and shopkeepers frustrated. Auto rickshaws parked haphazardly in the area are also contributing to the jam, causing a serious bottleneck during peak hours.

Residents and daily commuters have expressed deep concern over the lack of effective traffic management measures. They have suggested that the area be officially declared a ‘Moving Zone’, with strict instructions to auto rickshaw drivers to park their vehicles near the Power Station Office (APSPDCL) instead of the bus stand entrance. This, they believe, would ease the constant blockage and allow smoother movement of buses and other vehicles. In addition, citizens have requested that temporary dividers near Yashoda Nursing Home be removed to create a proper route for vehicles exiting Ucon Shoppy to take a U-turn. They argue that this single step could significantly reduce congestion and improve the overall flow of traffic.

Local shopkeepers and pedestrians voiced their frustration, saying that the lack of space and constant traffic snarls are affecting both business and safety. “It’s becoming very difficult for us to even walk on this stretch. Emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire tenders also get stuck here, which is a major concern,” said a trader in the vicinity. Citizens are now appealing to the Kurnool District Superintendent of Police (SP) and the traffic police department to intervene immediately and implement a sustainable traffic management plan.

They hope that swift action will bring much-needed relief to passengers, traders, and local residents.The public stressed that ensuring smooth travel and pedestrian safety should be treated as a top priority. Immediate steps, they say, will not only ease congestion but also improve the overall image of Kurnool as a growing urban hub.