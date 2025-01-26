Traffic diversion for R-Day fete today

Vijayawada : Traffic restrictions will be imposed in some parts of Vijayawada city till Sunday morning to mark the 76th Republic Day celebrations to be held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium.

Governor Abdul Nazeer will unfurl the national flag at the stadium. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, his Cabinet colleagues, MPs, MLAs and officials of various government departments will attend the celebrations.

Commissioner of Police S V Rajasekhara Babu inspected the security arrangements in and around the IGMC Stadium on Saturday. He announced traffic will be diverted in some parts of the city on Sunday from 7 am to 12 noon.

As per the instructions of the police, traffic restrictions will be imposed on MG Road from 7 am onwards. Vehicles and APSRTC buses passing from the police control room towards the Benz Circle are diverted via Eluru road, Swarna Palace, Chuttugunta, Padavala Revu, Gunadala, Ramavarappadu ring and Benz Circle.

Vehicles will also be diverted via RTC Y junction to Bandar Lakulu, Raghaiaviah park, Old fire station, American Hospital, Netaji bridge and Benz Circle.

Vehicles passing from Benz Circle towards the police control room will be diverted from Benz Circle, Fakeer Gudem, Skew bridge, Netaji bridge and Bus station, Krishna Lanka.

Vehicles will not be allowed from Red Circle and RTC Junction to veterinary hospital junction.

Only invitees will be allowed from Benz Circle to MG Road from 7 am to 12 noon.

The Commissioner said common people and students will be allowed from gate 5 and 6. Bus parking facility has been arranged at Bishop Ajaraiah High School. Besides, bus parking facility will also be arranged at Siddhartha Public School for school and college buses.

He said parking facility will be provided for the VIPs and other guests at the stadium and other places.