Traffic diversion in Rajamahendravaram today

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): District Superintendent of Police Aishwarya Rastogi said traffic diversion orders would come into effect in the city from 2 pm on May 27 on the occasion of the arrival of 'Samajika Nyaya Bheri' bus yatra of the YSRCP to Rajahmundry.

Buses passing through Tadithota and Kotipalli bus stand will be diverted to NH 16.

Buses from Ravulapalem to the RTC Bus complex are diverted through ILTD Junction, Balajipeta, Bommuru, and Morampudi. RTC buses coming from the Kovvuru side pass through ILTD and reach the RTC Complex. RTC buses coming from the Rajanagaram side will run on JN Road.

Parking arrangements have been made for vehicles coming to Social justice Vijaya Bheri Bus yatra at Arts College, Margani Estate and East Railway Station Road.

Similarly, the city traffic also will be diverted from stadium road to various other roads as the stadium road will be congested.