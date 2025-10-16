Traffic Diversions in Kurnool During PM Modi’s Visit

Kurnool: Traffic in Kurnool is experiencing significant diversions today during the official visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As a result, motorists are advised to take alternative routes to reach their destinations.

Vehicles from Kadapa heading to Kurnool via Hyderabad are being rerouted at various points, with diversions set at Panyam, Brahmanakotkur, and the Alampur intersection towards Hyderabad. Additionally, those travelling from Kadapa directly to Kurnool are being redirected via Panyam, Pudur, and the Alampur intersection.

Motorists travelling from Nandyal to Bangalore should note that they are being diverted via Panyam, Banganapalle, and Don. Alternatively, there are other diversion points available through Somayajulapalle and Bethancharla.

For those heading from Srisailam to Anantapur, the route has been changed to divert via Atmakur, Panyam, Banaganapalle, and Don. Vehicles travelling from Atmakur to Bellary are being rerouted through Atmakur, Pudur, and Alampur Chowrasta.

Drivers making their way from Anantapur to Hyderabad are also facing diversions, with two options available: via Guthi-Jonnagiri, Adoni, Mantralayam, and Raichur, or via Guthi-Jonnagiri, Tuggali, Adoni, and Aija.

Lastly, for those travelling from Anantapur to Nandyal, vehicles are being redirected via Pyapili, Banaganapalli, and Panyam. Similarly, vehicles traveling from Nandyal to Kurnool are being diverted via Tammarajapalli, Bethancharala, and Don.

Motorists are urged to plan their journeys accordingly and allow extra time to navigate the diverted routes.