Traffic diversions in Tirupati for Krishnashtami celebrations

Tirupati: On the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations scheduled for August 26 and 27, Tirupati City Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions and parking arrangements to ensure a smooth flow of vehicles and the safety of devotees. These measures have been implemented following the directives of District Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu. To manage the expected influx of devotees, traffic from Anna Rao Circle will be regulated through the strategic placement of barricades. Given the limited parking space near the circle, visitors arriving from this direction are strongly advised to park their vehicles, including both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, at Balaji Link bus stand. From there, they can proceed to ISKCON temple on foot.

Additionally, barricades will be erected near ISKCON temple to control the movement of vehicles coming from Ruia Hospital junction. Devotees traveling from this route are encouraged to utilise Alipiri Link bus stand for parking and then walk to the temple. To further streamline traffic flow, all lanes between the Link Bus Stand and Anna Rao Junction will be barricaded, restricting vehicular access. The celebrations, which include cultural programmes and the traditional ‘Utlotsavam,’ are set to take place in the open ground in front of the ISKCON temple. This event is expected to draw large crowds, further necessitating the need for efficient traffic management. SP Rayudu has appealed to the public to adhere to these traffic guidelines and cooperate with the police to prevent congestion and ensure a safe and orderly celebration of Sri Krishna Janmashtami.