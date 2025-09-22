Traffic diversions on Sept 29, 30

Vijayawada: Inview of the 11-day Dasara Sharannavaratri celebrations scheduled from September 22 to October 2 at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, Indrakeeladri, NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu announced traffic restrictions in Vijayawada. The diversions will be in force from September 29 at 2 am to September 30 at 10 am, coinciding with the peak rush of devotees.

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed into the city during this period and will be diverted through alternate routes to ensure smooth movement of pilgrims. City bus routes will also face temporary diversions.

According to the Commissioner, vehicles from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam will be diverted to the West Bypass at Nallakunta near Gollapudi, proceed via Chinna Avutapalli, and rejoin the National Highway. Similarly, traffic from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad will be routed through Hanuman Junction, Chinna Avutapalli, and reach the highway at Nallakunta.

Vehicles from Hyderabad to Machilipatnam will be diverted via the West Bypass at Nallakunta, pass through Chinavutapalli and Kesarapalli, and proceed to Machilipatnam. The same route will apply for return traffic.

For Hyderabad–Guntur/Chennai routes, vehicles will be diverted via Narketpally, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikudi, Piduguralla, Addanki, and Medarametla, before reaching Guntur and Chennai. Return traffic will follow the same route.

Vehicles from Visakhapatnam to Chennai will be diverted at Hanuman Junction and proceed via Gudivada, Pamarru, Avanigadda, Repalle, Bapatla, Chirala, Trovagunta, and Ongole to reach Chennai. Traffic towards the AP High Court and Amaravati will also be routed through the Vijayawada West Bypass.

Within the city, PNBS–Ibrahimpatnam buses will be allowed on the Kanaka Durga Flyover, while other buses may be permitted to Kaleswara Rao Market based on rush. No vehicles will be allowed from Kummaripalem to Ghat Road, while autos and cars should use the Kanaka Durga Flyover or Chittinagar Tunnel to reach Bhavanipuram.

For devotee convenience, the police have arranged 26 parking locations in and around Vijayawada.