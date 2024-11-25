Traffic jam at ghat road as devotees throng Srisailam temple

Dornala(Prakasam district): As many devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana wanted to seek blessings of Mallanna at Srisailam on Sunday, the serpentine ghat road was filled with large number of vehicles resulting in traffic jam by the evening.

Thousands of devotees took time off from their busy lives on Sunday and reached Srisailam by the morning on the routes from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. After spending the afternoon in the divine place, they started to go home and were stuck in a heavy traffic jam. About 5-km-long queue was seen at the toll gate on the Ghat Road towards Dornala, obstructing the movement of vehicles forward and backward.

The traffic police personnel reached the spot from Srisailam and nearby outposts and streamlined the traffic in less than an hour. The police personnel said that the traffic jam was due to the devotees wanting a darshan of the Lord Siva in the sacred month of Karthika Masam, and most of them chose Sunday for coming to Srisailam.

They said that a similar situation was witnessed on the Ghat road on Telangana side. The police officials from Kurnool and Prakasam districts instructed the traffic and civil police from the nearby stations to stay put and maintain the free flow of the traffic.