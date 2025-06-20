Traffic restrictions on ghat roads

Paderu (ASR District): In view of the state-level Yogandhra event scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on the June 20th and 21st, the district administration has made extensive arrangements to facilitate public participation.

Around 500 buses have been arranged from the Paderu and Araku constituencies to transport people to the venue in Visakhapatnam. These buses will travel through the Araku, Chintapalli, and Paderu ghat roads enroute to the coastal city.

In anticipation of heavy vehicular movement and to ensure a smooth flow of traffic, the district police have imposed traffic restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles along these ghat roads.

According to a statement issued by District Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar, the movement of heavy vehicles on these routes will be restricted starting from 5 pm on the June 19th until the conclusion of the event on the night of 21st. The police have urged all vehicle operators and the general public to take note of these restrictions and plan alternative travel routes accordingly. The SP stated that measures have been taken in the interest of public safety and to prevent traffic congestion along the narrow and winding ghat roads.