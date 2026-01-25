US Calls Ukraine-Russia-US Talks Constructive But Says Key Issues Remain Unresolved

The United States on Saturday described recent three-way discussions with Ukraine and Russia as productive, even as no concrete peace agreement emerged from the talks held in Abu Dhabi. The meetings marked the first known instance since the start of the war that US officials engaged simultaneously with representatives from both Kyiv and Moscow as part of Washington’s renewed diplomatic push to end the nearly four-year-long conflict.

According to US officials who spoke anonymously, all three sides agreed to resume negotiations next week, signalling continued momentum despite major unresolved disagreements. The discussions followed separate meetings between US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The talks covered a broad range of military and economic issues, including the possibility of a ceasefire as a first step toward a wider settlement. One of the central debates focused on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, where no consensus was reached on control or oversight. US officials said, however, that any future arrangement would include an equitable sharing of the electricity generated at the facility. Zelensky stressed the importance of American monitoring and involvement in overseeing the process of ending the war and ensuring lasting security.

Washington said discussions around a broader security framework are at an advanced stage, with proposals already reviewed by NATO and several European nations. Ukraine continues to view security guarantees as essential, citing fears of renewed Russian aggression. While Zelensky described the talks as constructive, he acknowledged that difficult negotiations lie ahead, particularly over eastern Ukrainian territory and the nuclear plant’s future.

The diplomatic engagement was followed by renewed fighting, with Russia launching hundreds of drones and missiles at Ukraine after the first day of talks. Ukrainian officials reported widespread power and heating outages in Kyiv as temperatures dropped sharply, underscoring the fragile situation on the ground even as negotiations continue.