Tragic Accident in Anantapur: Bride-to-Be Dies in Bike-Tractor Collision

A tragic accident occurred near Venkatareddypalli in Tadipatri Mandal, where a tractor collided with a motorcycle, claiming the life of 24-year-old Geetha.

Anantapur: A tragic accident occurred near Venkatareddypalli in Tadipatri Mandal, where a tractor collided with a motorcycle, claiming the life of 24-year-old Geetha. The incident took place just a day before her scheduled engagement, casting a shadow of grief over what should have been a joyful occasion.

Geetha, who was riding the motorcycle, died on the spot due to the severe impact of the crash. Another person on the bike sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. The collision occurred when the tractor, reportedly driving recklessly, struck the motorcycle on the road.

The untimely death of Geetha has left her family and loved ones in deep shock, as they were preparing for her engagement ceremony, which was supposed to take place tomorrow. The community is mourning the loss of a young life, and authorities have begun an investigation into the cause of the accident.

