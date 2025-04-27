Tragic Incident: Son Murders Parents Over Land Dispute

Vizianagaram: In a shocking reminder of how a moment of rage can lead to irreversible tragedy, a son turned into a brutal killer, ending the lives of his own parents in a horrifying incident that took place in the Pusapatirega Mandal.

The gruesome incident occurred near the Nadipuru Kallala village of Challavani Thota Panchayat in Pusapatirega Mandal of Vizianagaram district.

According to police, Pandranki Appalanaidu (55) and his wife Jaya (45) were involved in a land distribution discussion with their son, Rajasekhar. In the presence of village elders, it was decided that some of a portion of the property would be allocated to the parents, and 12 cents of land would be sold to clear some debts. However, Rajasekhar fearing that the 12 cents would be given to his sister, Radha.

Driven by anger and mistrust, Rajasekhar began to move soil on the disputed land without informing his parents and sister Radha. When they intervened, requesting that the issue be resolved with the elders' mediation, Rajasekhar's fury exploded. In a fit of uncontrollable rage, he drove a tractor over his parents, killing them instantly.

Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the scene and began an investigation. The locals shocked to see the heinous incident committed by the own son and killing his parents.