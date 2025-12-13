Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Young Girl in Anakapalli

In a heartbreaking incident in Anakapalli district, an 18-year-old girl named Sunitha lost her life in a tragic road accident. The young girl died after falling under her father's auto-rickshaw while he was driving her to the examination centre for the TET exam.

The father, who was following directions on Google Maps, was left devastated as he witnessed the accident unfold before his eyes. The unexpected loss of his daughter has plunged him into unimaginable grief, highlighting the profound pain of losing a loved one in such sudden and tragic circumstances.