Tragic road accident claims three lives in Bapatla District

Parchur: Three people died in a devastating road accident that occurred near Annambhotlavari Palem in Parchur mandal of Bapatla district, on Sunday.

Parchur SI Malyadri and locals said that Shaik Mastan Vali, aged 28 years, his wife Ameerun and mother-in-law Budema, aged 23 years and 45 years respectively, are residents of Konanki village in Martur mandal. As it was a holiday to work, they went to the beach at Chirala in the morning and returned home on the motorbike.

A speeding gravel tipper hit them at the Annambhotlavari Palem, on the highway between Parchur and Chilakaluri Pet. The impact threw the passengers on the bike to a distance, and Mastan Vali and Budema died on the spot. The onlookers and police shifted Ameerun to the Government Hospital in Chilakapuri Pet, where she succumbed to the injuries during treatment.

The locals complained that tippers transporting gravel to the ongoing construction of the highway between Vadarevu and Piduguralla are causing many accidents and deaths in the region, but the officials are not taking any action. They demanded the police and the highway authorities take action against the tippers' rash and careless drivers.

Parchur SI Malyadri registered a case over the fatal accident and started the investigation.