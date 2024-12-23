Train services disrupted over technical glitch at platform 3

Visakhapatnam : Passengers arriving at Visakhapatnam platform No:3 faced inconvenience as there was disruption of trains arriving to Visakhapatnam for close to an hour in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to the railway officials, the disruption was due to snapping of overhead equipment and its maintenance. Following which, some of the trains arrived on changed platforms. As cables for the maintenance were snapped, work was carried out to replace it on a war-footing. Meanwhile, some of the passengers took to social media platforms and posted the work in progress, presenting that high tension wires fell on platform No: 3.

Denying them, the railway officials mentioned that it was a technical glitch and the snapping of overhead cables was carried out following all safety standards.