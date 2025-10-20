Train services restored in record time

Live
Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division officials restored trains services in a record time after a loco got detailed on Sunday. The authorities received information at 4 a.m. that boulders fell before a goods train arriving from Bacheli to Visakhapatnam. The incident happened between Tyada and Chimidipalli section following which the two axles of loco got derailed. Responding to the incident, the railway authorities immediately rushed to the site and took up restoration works on a war footing. The restoration exercise was carried out under the supervision of Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Waltair Lalit Bohra. After a while, the train services were restored by 1.30 pm.
Following the incident, the Visakhapatnam- Kirandul passenger was cancelled from both sides onSunday and the Kirandul - Visakhapatnam passenger remains cancelled on Monday.