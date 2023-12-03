Train services suspended in Puttaparthi region

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): The railway authorities have suspended trains passing through the region from December 8 to take up track repairs in the tunnel, which were caused by a landslide that dumped mud and boulder rocks on the track in the 234 metre long tunnel.

The Railway authorities are proposing to set up an iron mesh beside the track to prevent recurrence of mud and rocks destabilising railway track. The suspension of trains will last for a month from December 8 to February 8. The authorities will also undertake drainage works for more than 60 days.

33 other trains will be diverted towards Penukonda-Dharmavaram. All train movements touching Sathya Sai Prashanthi Nilayam and Basampalle railway stations stands suspended. Even power supply through the route will remain suspended.

All arrangements for commencement of works from December 8 are in place and temporary shelters for workers have been arranged by erecting sheds, Railway sources revealed.