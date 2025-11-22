Train SHG members as entrepreneurs: Kondapalli

Vijayawada: Minister for MSMEs, rural poverty alleviation and NRI empowerment Kondapalli Srinivas directed officials to transform self-help group (SHG) women into entrepreneurs and ensure that all necessary bank loans are released to them on time.

The minister conducted a review with senior officials at the SERP (Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty) central office in Vijayawada on Friday. During the meeting, he reviewed the functioning of SERP and discussed the progress of integrated farming clusters, services offered by the Vasan organisation to improve farmers’ livelihoods, and the establishment of new enterprises.

Srinivas said the department aims to develop one lakh SHG women as women entrepreneurs during the 2025–26 financial year. So far this year, 39,371 SHG women have set up business, service and industrial units with support amounting to ₹578.08 crore. He instructed officials to achieve the remaining targets by March next year.

He noted that banks have sanctioned Rs 16,846 crore in loans to SHGs so far this financial year, and directed officials to ensure that a total of Rs 32,322 crore is extended by March 2026.

He said 520 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) have been formed under SERP. With support from Heifer International, Vasan, Kalagudi and BREADS, these FPOs are being strengthened to supply farmers with seeds and fertilisers, procure their produce, process it and market it effectively. This, he said, would help improve farmers' incomes. Srinivas also said that Rs 175 crore in Social Investment Fund loans has been sanctioned this year to improve the livelihoods of SHG members. He appreciated officials for maintaining transparency by carrying out loan sanction and repayment processes online. With the Union government recognising IIM Visakhapatnam as an incubation centre for promoting women entrepreneurs, the minister instructed the department to take necessary steps to train 150 SHG women as industrial entrepreneurs.

SERP CEO Vakati Karuna, deputy CEO Sriramulu Naidu, Stree Nidhi MD Hariprasad and other senior officials participated in the meeting.