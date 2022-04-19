Training centres to be set up for SC candidates in all districts

Velagapudi (Guntur): Training centres would be set up in all districts to provide training to the Scheduled Caste students to appear for competitive examinations, announced Minister for Social Welfare Meruga Nagarjuna soon after assumed charge at the secretariat here on Monday.

Addressing the media, the minister said that at present training centres were available in only three districts under the aegis of SC Gurukuls. The minister said that training centres at Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts are providing training to the Scheduled Caste students in NEET, JEE, IIT and others. Proposals have been prepared to set up similar training centres in all the districts. Likewise, efforts are on to provide training to the SC candidates to appear for Group One and Two competitive examinations. The minister said that measures would be taken to improve standards in the SC Gurukuls and necessary infrastructure would be provided on par with the number of students.

Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Narayana Swamy, Ambati Ramababu, Gudivada Amarnath, Members of Parliament Mopidevi Venkata Ramana and Nandigam Suresh, Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi and several MLAs and MLCs congratulated the minister.