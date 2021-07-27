Training for railway police begins at Ongole Police Training College

Ongole : The special training programme for 40 personnel from Railway Police of Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, West Godavari, and Guntur districts started at the Police Training College in Ongole on Monday.

Speaking at the inaugural of the two-week-long special training programme for the sub-inspectors, head constables and constables at the auditorium, the PTC principal and SP AR Damodar said that they will be provided rigorous training but advised them to take all precautions from contracting the coronavirus.

He said that they would be trained on the investigation on illegal human trafficking, drug transport, suspicious deaths etc, and on coordinating trials in court for successful convictions. They would be trained on the use of information technology, and CCTNS for the investigations, he informed.

Additional SP P Bijoy, vice-principal and ARDSP KJM Chiranjeevi, DSP V Srinivaa Rao, DSP M Sudhakar, DSP Jyothirani, CIs, RIs and other staff also participated in the programme.