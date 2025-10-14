Training on ‘TCAD workshop beyond CMOS’ begins

Bhimavaram: The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering of Vishnu Institute of Technology (Autonomous) under the aegis of Dr BV Raju Foundation and Sri Vishnu Educational Society inaugurated a one-week hands-on training programme on ‘TCAD Workshop Beyond CMOS,’ on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Dr Mangam Venu stated that the workshop is supported by the EDA Tool provided by C-DAC, Bengaluru, under the C2S programme of MeitY.

The resource person, Dr Mazharuddin Mohammed, a Quantum Computing Researcher and Semiconductor Device Modelling Expert with over fifteen years of experience, delivered an insightful session on the latest advancements in TCAD simulations, their role in Beyond CMOS device research, and emerging opportunities in India’s Semiconductor and VLSI domains.

Dr K Vamsi Krishna Varma, Associate Director (Industry Relations), SVES, highlighted the importance of developing practical skills aligned with evolving semiconductor technologies. Vice-Principal Prof M Srilakshmi appreciated the initiative and encouraged participants to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

The event was attended by Dr N Padmavathy (Dean R&D), Dr BVV Satyanarayana, Dr G Prasanna Kumar, R Bharath Kumar, faculty, and students.